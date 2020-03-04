University of Dubuque partners with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to guarantee some credit transfers

Students at community colleges in eastern Iowa will soon be guaranteed their credits can transfer to the University of Dubuque in certain programs.

EICC includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges.

The six different transfer major programs allow credits from EICC to be directly accepted and applied at the University of Dubuque. The six programs are biology, business, chemistry, criminal justice, mathematics and psychology.

This means students will not have to worry about what classes from the community level will count towards graduation.

Bob Broshous, UD Associate Vice President and Dean of Admission, said that this will allow for a smooth transition for students from one school to the other.

"When they enter into Eastern Iowa Community College or the other community colleges that we plan to also partner with, they will know that they can come to the University of Dubuque and apply those credits," Broshous said.