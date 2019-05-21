University of Dubuque adding student health center to its campus

The University of Dubuque is adding a health center to its campus, filling a great need according to one student.

The University of Dubuque plans to build a student health center. (University of Dubuque)

The center will have services for both physical and mental health. Currently, the institution offers counseling services to students, but limited medical care.

"We kind of have a health services coordinator, and if a student is sick or needs to go see a doctor, we kind of go see her," Senior Ethan Cain explained. "They’re great, don’t get me wrong.”

However, those coordinators cannot perform any medical care. They typically just schedule an appointment for students at a local hospital.

Cain said that's not always convenient. "A lot of times we have to go across town to go see the doctor and personally I don’t have a car on campus, so if I need to go see a doctor, I have to get a ride."

One faculty member noticed this issue firsthand. U.D's Campus Mom Barbara Smeltzer meets with students daily. She talks with them about academics, family life, or anything else that might be on their minds', including health problems. She decided a health center was needed and she and her husband, Jack Smeltzer, donated $500,000 to construction. They will also provide an estate gift that will endow the operation of the center.

"It’s just to take care, firsthand, of some of the simple things," Smeltzer said. "And if they need beyond what can be offered, they then can be sent to the hospital.”

The center will have two exam rooms and three mental health offices. She says conversations about mental health have increased in her 19 years as Campus Mom.

"There’s been an uptick in that. I think part of it too is it’s now becoming shall we say more acceptable in people’s minds," she explained.

She hopes students will seek the mental health care they need at the center.

"If they have something that’s bothering them short term, they’ll have a place to go. If it’s something they need to go for several weeks in a row, that can be handled too," she said.

The building should be complete in the Fall of 2020. It won't be done before Cain leaves U.D., but he still thinks it's a good investment.

He said, "just having something right on campus is going to be a lot more convenient for a lot of students.”