Universities around Iowa release fall enrollment numbers

Three Eastern Iowa universities released their fall enrollment numbers on Thursday.

The student population fell once again at the University of Northern Iowa. The school announced today that about 10,500 students are enrolled. That's down from about 11,000 last year.

TV-9 reported earlier this month that UNI has a multi-pronged approach to attract more students, including grants for neighboring states to cut down on out-of-state tuition. The goal is to increase enrollment to 13,500 students by 2023.

Enrollment is also down at the University of Iowa, with a little more than 31,000 students. The freshman class is up to nearly 5,000 students, which is about 200 more than last year.

Iowa State is boasting its largest freshman class in school history. More than 5,500 first-year students are enrolled this year. Overall, more than 33 thousand students are enrolled at ISU.