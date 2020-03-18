Univ. of Iowa going online-only for rest of semester, commencement canceled

One of the state's universities has announced that it will finish the school year through online instruction and that graduation commencement ceremonies are canceled, according to school officials.

The University of Iowa will resume instruction on Monday, March 30, 2020, but all classes will be conducted virtually for the spring semester. Officials said that they were particularly concerned due to community spread in Johnson County and the state at large.

Students that have a clinical or field component to their learning will be contacted for further instruction on how those needs will be met.

Most residence halls and other on-campus housing will be closed starting on Thursday, March 19. Students will be contacted by email for move-out procedures by Thursday, and students are asked to not return to campus until their designated move-out time.

Details about refunds for housing and dining will be released at a future date.

Students who cannot immediately move out may be granted a special temporary exception by University Housing.

All university events will be canceled, postponed, or conducted virtually. This includes canceling commencement ceremonies. Officials said they are trying to plan an alternative celebration.

Employees, aside from health care workers, should work remotely unless their presence on campus is required.

Buildings will generally be closed and require a key to enter, except for health care facilities and student health.

The university's library system is closed. The Iowa Memorial Union will be closing at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

Hancher Auditorium is closed for the rest of the spring semester. Events will be rescheduled if possible. Ticketholders will be contacted by Hancher staff.