Univ. of Iowa Hospitals treating first case of community-acquired COVID-19 in Johnson County.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Sunday the first case of community-acquired transmission of COVID-19 in Johnson County. This is the third case of community spread in Iowa.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics confirmed that the patient is currently in isolation at the Iowa City hospital. In a statement Sunday, authorities said the patient presented for emergency care with symptoms associated with COVID-19 and was then admitted to the hospital. The patient was masked upon arrival, per procedure, and staff members took appropriate precautions.

“The fact that this is the first case of community-acquired COVID-19 in Johnson County reminds us of the seriousness of this illness and how our preparedness efforts must continue to protect our staff, patients, and community,” says Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA, chief executive officer of UI Hospitals & Clinics. “We remain confident in our preparedness for these patients. The health and safety of all of our patients and staff is our highest priority.”

This is the second patient with COVID-19 to be admitted to UI Hospitals & Clinics.