Univ. of Iowa Hospitals patient who had COVID-19 now discharged

The person who was the first in the state to be admitted to a hospital while suffering from COVID-19 has been released from the facility, according to officials.

The unnamed individual in Johnson County was discharged on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, according to officials with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The hospital revealed they were treating the patient on Wednesday, March 11, according to hospital officials.

No other information about the patient was available.