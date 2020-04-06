Univ. of Iowa Healthcare participating in COVID-19 treatment trial

An antiviral drug that some doctors believe to be the most promising therapeutic treatment available for patients suffering from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus is being tested at a local hospital, officials said Monday.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in a 2017 photo. (Samantha Myers/KCRG)

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said it became, on March 30, 2020, the first healthcare institution in Iowa to enter into a clinical trial for using Remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19. Some patients have already been enrolled in the study.

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that has shown some effectiveness against coronaviruses, including the current novel coronavirus, in laboratory testing, according to hospital officials. The clinical trial will help determine the safety and usefulness of the drug for patients.

The clinical trial will be led by Dr. Dilek Ince, a clinical associate professor of internal medicine-infectious diseases, for the University of Iowa. The study is being funded by Gilead Sciences, Inc., who developed Remdesivir.

“It was amazing because it can take weeks or months to get all the approvals to begin a study, but this was done in a matter of three days,” Ince said, in a statement. “Our university and our hospital have made everything to do with COVID-19 a priority. Everybody collaborated to get this going as soon as possible.”

To be eligible to participate in the trial, a patient must at least 12 years old and have a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection. They must also be hospitalized, show evidence of an infection in the lungs using imaging, no significant reduction in kidney or liver function, and not be pregnant or breastfeeding, according to trial organizers.

Ince said that the hospital's standing as the medical academic research center in the state likely led to it being chosen as one of only more than 70 sites worldwide to participate.