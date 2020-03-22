Univ. of Iowa Health Care urgently seeking protective face shields

A major eastern Iowa healthcare provider is asking the public for donations of a particular kind of personal protective equipment to help in their fight against COVID-19, according to officials.

University of Iowa Health Care, the organization that oversees the school's Hospitals & Clinics and other healthcare branches, is soliciting donations of protective face shields. The shields can be new or used, according to officials.

Shields differ from a mask in that they are reusable and offer a plastic shield area that extends across the user's face to below the chin.

“These protective shields are extremely effective—especially for our staff who cannot always maintain a six-foot social distance when interacting with patients, visitors, and colleagues,” Suresh Gunasekaran, UI Hospitals & Clinics CEO, said, in a statement. “There is a national shortage, and we need to secure an adequate supply for our needs now and in the future.”

The hospital currently has enough shields for the staff who provide patient care or screenings at entrances, but additional donations would offer protection to a wider range of staff.

Officials said they are also seeking N95 facemasks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, and face masks with eye shields. Monetary donations are also acceptable.

Those who are interested in donating can call (319) 356-1900, (319) 678-5500, or visit the hospital's in-kind donation website.