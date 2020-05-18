Univ. of Iowa Health Care helicopters to perform flyover across eastern Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Pilots for helicopters from a Johnson County hospital will be performing flyovers to honor frontline healthcare workers on Tuesday in several eastern Iowa cities, according to officials.
University of Iowa Health Care said that its AirCare units handle a special helicopter flyover in formation over 10 cities. The goal is to show support for healthcare workers at facilities in those cities as well as the communities they serve.
The flyovers, involving two aircraft each, will take place on the following schedule on Tuesday, May 19:
Residents are encouraged to wave to the helicopters' crews while still practicing social distancing, according to officials.