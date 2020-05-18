Univ. of Iowa Health Care helicopters to perform flyover across eastern Iowa

Pilots for helicopters from a Johnson County hospital will be performing flyovers to honor frontline healthcare workers on Tuesday in several eastern Iowa cities, according to officials.

University of Iowa Health Care said that its AirCare units handle a special helicopter flyover in formation over 10 cities. The goal is to show support for healthcare workers at facilities in those cities as well as the communities they serve.

The flyovers, involving two aircraft each, will take place on the following schedule on Tuesday, May 19:

9:00 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.: Cedar Rapids - UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



9:30 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.: Muscatine - Trinity-Muscatine Hospital



9:45 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.: North Liberty, Coralville, and Iowa City - University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Mercy Hospital.



11:00 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.: Maquoketa



11:20 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.: Galena, Ill.



11:35 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.: Dubuque - UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



1:00 p.m. - 1:05 p.m.: Independence



1:10 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.: Oelwein



1:30 p.m. - 1:35 p.m.: Waverly

