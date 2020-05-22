Univ. of Iowa: Face-to-face classes will resume this fall

The University of Iowa announced Friday that face-to-face classes will resume this fall.

"The University of Iowa plans to resume face-to-face instruction for the fall 2020 semester. The university is committed to the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff and will implement recommended best practices for limiting exposure to COVID-19 in a campus setting," the university said in a statement.

The announcement comes more than a month after Board of Regents President Michael Richards said the board is planning for normal operations of Iowa's public universities this fall.

On Friday, the university also announced a schedule to resume athletic activities. Starting June 1, select coaches and staff will be allowed to return to campus. Football players and basketball players can return later in the month.

In-person classes were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. All events that had been scheduled to take place on campus during the summer have been canceled, postponed, or will be conducted virtually.

Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa have formed committees as they develop plans to bring students back to campus this fall.