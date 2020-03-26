UnityPoint turns Waterloo, Cedar Rapids clinics into triage locations for those with respiratory illness

UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care in Waterloo is now a respiratory illness clinic.

It will only triage and treat patients with respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

UnityPoint did the same in Cedar Rapids by turning its Westside Urgent Care into a Respiratory Illness Clinic, as well.

People with a fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call ahead first.

Both clinics will no longer see patients for typical urgent care needs.

In Cedar Rapids, they've closed the Hiawatha Urgent Care Clinic as they move staff to Westside.