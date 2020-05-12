UnityPoint testing admitted asymptomatic patients for COVID-19

Iowa's largest health care provider is now testing patients who are asymptomatic for COVID-19.

UnityPoint Health says it started testing patients at hospitals in Anamosa, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo.

The testing is for patients already admitted to the hospital, or who transferred to the hospital, and were not tested for COVID-19 in the previous 2 to 3 days.

That's different from the state guidelines which are stricter for who can be tested.

UnityPoint says the goal is to better-know who is infected and to carry out contact tracing.

Hospitals leaders are also trying to minimize the risk as they resume elective surgeries and see more non-covid patients.

The testing is done with a nasal swab, with results for those showing no symptoms expected in around 12 to 72 hours.