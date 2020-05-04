UnityPoint opens COVID-19 follow-up clinic in Waterloo

UnityPoint has opened a follow-up clinic for patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

UnityPoint says the clinic will assess the symptoms of these patients to decide whether higher levels of care is required. The service will be available to patients after evaluation or treatment at a respiratory illness clinic or other UnityPoint Health Facility.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a tent outside the Allen Hospital emergency department. The tent was originally used last month as an extension of the emergency department, but has been repurposed due to lower than expected emergency volumes.

UnityPoint says it has three methods of conducting the follow-up:

On-site visits to the tent to physically assess symptoms of respiratory illness.



Communication through a secure text messaging system that includes instruction and guidance for self-monitoring of symptoms.

