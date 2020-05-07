UnityPoint asking community for help sewing masks

UnityPoint Health is asking the community, yet again, for volunteers to help sew masks.

The CDC is recommending everyone wear a mask, as of last month. Because of this, UnityPoint hospitals in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, and Waterloo are in need of additional masks for patients and visitors.

They are looking for volunteers to be able to sew the masks, along with the donation of materials so that those people can make the masks.

Those donations will be accepted at each of the UNityPoint Health hospital foundation offices.

UnityPoint also stated that they want to thank the community who has already donated their time or materials for these masks.

You can find more information on their website, unitypoint.org