UnityPoint announces consolidation of Marshalltown health care on south campus

A major health care provider for a Marshall County town is making a multi-million dollar investment to reorganize its services into one location, according to company officials.

The downtown hospital campus of UnityPoint Health - Marshalltown on Aug. 13, 2019. Company officials announced that they plan to expand the Medical Park campus in Marshalltown to consolidate all health services in one location (Mary Green/KCRG)

UnityPoint Health Marshalltown said that it will be moving all health care services from its downtown hospital location on E Main Street to its Medical Park campus off of S Center Street.

The company plans to accomplish this by starting a $38.4 million expansion project at the south campus in the spring of 2020. That project should be completed by the spring of 2022, and the downtown hospital will close.

"This is a significant enhancement and investment for the Marshalltown community. UnityPoint Health is committed to the health and well-being of this community, and we’re proud to offer quality, local healthcare," the company said, in a statement. "Now more than ever, we need the support of our community to keep healthcare local in Marshalltown from laboratory testing, to physical therapy to urgent care."

The construction project will add 65,000 square feet to the Medical Park.