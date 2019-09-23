UnityPoint Health launches podcast to discuss current health trends

As businesses look for different outlets to spread their messages, UnityPoint Health in Cedar Rapids is hoping to get medical information to people through their headphones.

They started doing podcasts last month, titled 'Live Well'. They record episodes every couple of weeks and have done close to 10 so far.

Host Dr. Dustin Arnold has different guests for every episode. They talk about current health issues. The most recent episode recorded on Friday discusses medical care for newborn babies.

Some past episodes included heart issues, and kids and sports injuries. Dr. Arnold hopes it can reach a broader audience.

"People are using podcasts to receive relevant information regarding a variety of topics,” said Dr. Arnold. “It's developing not just something you listen to as you drive in the vehicle. It's a source of news and a source of information."

UnityPoint Health said it's the first hospital in the region to record a string of podcasts. People can download it from wherever they get their podcasts. They can send questions and topics to Dr. Arnold, as well. Click here for a link to the podcast.

