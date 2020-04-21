UnityPoint Health announces temporary workforce changes due to COVID-19

UnityPoint Health announced on Tuesday temporary staff changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes for staff go into effect on April 26 and include:

- Short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders;

- Reduction in hours available to work or furloughs for those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures;

- 15% average reduction in executive pay.

UnityPoint is also pausing elective services, deferring or delaying all capital projects and reducing unnecessary spending.

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer. “While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the healthcare needs of our communities into the future.”

UnityPoint also said it would continue providing benefits and financial assistance where applicabale.