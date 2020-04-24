UnityPoint opens a second respiratory illness clinic in Waterloo

UnityPoint has announced that it is transitioning its North Crossing Urgent Care Clinic to a dedicated respiratory illness clinic starting April 24.

The clinic is located at 2134 Logan Avenue in Waterloo. Beginning Friday it will work in coordination with the respiratory illness clinic at United Medical Park to specialize in the triage and treatment of patients with symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Both of these clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. UnityPoint said that starting April 27, a pediatrician will be available to treat children at North Crossing from 9 a.m. 5 p.m.

UnityPoint also said patients should call their primary care provider or the respiratory illness triage line at (319) 833-5888 before arriving at the clinic. Nurses will then be able to advise patients on next steps.