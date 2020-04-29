UnityPoint CEO stepping down

UnityPoint Health announced Kevin Vermeer has chosen to step down on April 30 as president and CEO after more than 20 years working with UnityPoint.

Vermeer served in various regional and system leadership roles before serving in the role of CEO for the last four years. UnityPoint said he is pursuing other opportunities.

Sue Thompson, MS, BSN, Senior Vice President of Integration and Optimization and CEO of UnityPoint Accountable Care will serve as interim CEO while a national search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

“Continued strong, innovative leadership is critical now more than ever before, and we are fortunate to have Sue Thompson taking the helm during this time of transition," said Randy Easton, chairman of the UnityPoint Health Board of Directors. "She is well-prepared to effectively and compassionately steer our system through this time. With deep knowledge of our local communities and as a leader in protecting rural healthcare, she will serve our patients, physicians and staff well as we move forward.”