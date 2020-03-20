UnityPoint - St. Luke's Hospital looking for sewing volunteers to help make masks

UnityPoint - St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids is looking for sewers to help make masks due to a short supply nationwide from COVID-19.

The hospital said fabric masks can be washed and re-used. Health care workers change their masks several times during shifts for maximum protection.

"A new modular mask, The Olson, named after 1930s legendary maker nurse Lyla Mae Olson, was quickly developed by clinicians from UnityPoint Health and is being shared across the globe in the fight against COVID-19," the hospital said in a release. "A group of medical professionals teamed up the at St. Luke’s generate prototyping space to create a series of experimental designs rooted material science and easy fabrication. No special instruments are required for fabrication, and the pattern is compatible with common mask patterns being released around the country."

Click or tap here for more information and instructions on how to make the masks.

While the hospital has enough masks, for now, officials said they want to be proactive in case of future supply challenges.

Regional Medical Center in Manchester is also looking for help making masks. Details can be found here.