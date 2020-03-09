UnityPoint-Finley Hospital begins construction on new pediatric therapy facility

UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque is starting construction on a new pediatric therapy space, beginning with a demolition ceremony earlier today.

People gather at the demolition ceremony for the new pediatrics therapy space at Unity Point Finley Hospital on March 9th, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. (Maggie Wedlake, KCRG)

The new $1.2 million dollar project will quadruple the size of space for children's therapy. It will have an indoor playground, gym area, and private rooms for the feeding program and sensory therapy.

Amy Brooner, a manager for UnityPoint Health, said it will give the hospital an opportunity to treat more patients.

"We're really excited to move into a space that really mirrors that excellent care that we provide. That it will give us the opportunity to allow kids to heal, to learn, to grow, and to play in an environment that is truly dedicated to that pediatric population," Brooner said.

The hospital plans to officially open the space in Fall 2020.