United tells pilots no alcohol for 12 hours before flights

A United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Updated: Tue 3:01 PM, Aug 13, 2019

(AP) - United Airlines is setting an earlier cut-off time when pilots must stop drinking alcohol before flights.

The airline is telling pilots they must abstain from alcohol for 12 hours before flights, up from a previous ban lasting eight hours.

The change in the so-called bottle-to-throttle rule comes after two United pilots were arrested in Scotland and charged with suspicion of being under the influence before a flight to the U.S.

The old 8-hour limit complied with Federal Aviation Administration rules, which also prohibit pilots from flying with a blood-alcohol content at or above 0.04%.

A United Airlines spokesman says the new policy was sent to pilots a week ago and took effect last Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus