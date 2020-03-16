United Way's emergency volunteer center activated to help Johnson County COVID-19 response

A volunteer organization that serves part of eastern Iowa is activating its emergency volunteer center, as part of its participation in the Johnson County Disaster Plan.

United Way logo (AP GraphicsBank)

The United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties has set up infrastructure for coordinating volunteer response to the emerging outbreak of novel coronavirus. The organization will help connect willing volunteers with needs in the Johnson County area.

United Way has a website dedicated to the effort at covid19volunteers.org, or people interested in volunteering can call (319) 337-VOLS (8657).

Groups or organizations that are seeking volunteer assistance can call the number listed above, or email Patti Fields here.

The organization's emergency volunteer center was created in 2008 in response to the 2008 floods.