United Way of East Central Iowa sets up fund to support nonprofits

United Way of East Central Iowa (UWECI) says it plans to set up a fund to help nonprofits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Community Agency Response Effort (CARE) Fund will help nonprofits that have increasing needs during the pandemic. It will also address the emerging needs of vulnerable individuals in the community. Some of these would include unexpected childcare expenses, feeding neighbors, or replacement of lost income.

UWECI has already donated $40,000 to support the effort and Alliant Energy is also showing their support.

“We are working to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 crisis for our employees, customers and the communities they live in while continuing safe and reliable operations,” said Terry Kouba, President of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “United Way’s relief fund will provide immediate support to help those in need during these unsettling times, especially those most vulnerable.” Donations from both individuals and organizations are accepted.

UWECI is working with a "network of nonprofit agencies to help determine the need of those most impacted by COViD-19." One-time grants will be available to help those nonprofits. It will also help with unforeseen issues that may last long term.