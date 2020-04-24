United Way in Johnson, Washington counties using disaster relief fund to help those in need

In response to the spread of COVID-19, a Johnson County nonprofit opened a special disaster fund to help people who are struggling. But that fund would not exist, if it were not for donations to grow it.

The United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties opened its Disaster Relief Fund on March 16, 2020, seen on its website here. (COURTESY: United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties)

Not only have there been a number of families to use the program in the past weeks, but there have also been a number of significant contributions to also keep the fund going.

The group's Disaster Relief Fund is a special account that is only used to help people who are in serious need. In the past, the fund has been used for property damage from a flood or a tornado.

Now, it is much different.

Katie Thomas was working as a receptionist in a dental office in Coralville- but due to the pandemic was laid off. Now she spends her time at home with her three kids making sure they are keeping up with their school work.

"The bills are adding up, they're not stopping," Thomas said. "So without getting paychecks in and them not stopping, that's just the stressful part of it."

Thomas is not alone in her struggle, something staff like Patti Fields, the vice president for community impact & engagement with the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties, knows better than most.

"38-percent of households are either living in poverty guidelines or struggle from month-to-month to meet basic needs," Fields said.

But Fields said the nonprofit opened up its disaster relief fund to help those who are struggling find some relief.

"It was put together as a way to collect financial resources that then would be able to help people who were impacted by whatever that disaster was," Fields said.

For a group that lends a hand to help, what makes the disaster relief fund unique: it is made up entirely of donations. And in the last six weeks, donations have been coming in the door.

"We've had nearly $80,000 in donations that have come in since March 16, and so that's really amazing," Fields said.

Those donations end up helping people like Thomas and her family. So while she cannot work from home, it helps them keep moving forward.

"That literally makes me feel like I need to pay it forward," Thomas said. "Like I need to put back into that fund when I'm able to do that. Literally in my heart I feel like that's where I need to be putting donations into."

Those interested in learning more about donating or in need of help can visit the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties Disaster Relief Fund Website, or those in need of help can call Disaster Assistance at 319-259-9218.