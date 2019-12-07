Union workers question presidential hopefuls

On Saturday, 700 union members from across the United States asked presidential hopefuls how they will help workers if elected.

The Teamsters said they will get every candidate running to answer a number of questions about pensions, bargaining rights and worker’s rights in general.

With less than two months until Iowa Caucus, those in the audience are having a hard time narrowing down the candidates.

“We need a candidate that is going to heal our country and not constantly want to go to war with others,” said John Mangin of Des Moines.

