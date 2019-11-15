Union releases details of newly ratified General Mills contract

A workers union at the General Mills plant in Cedar Rapids voted to ratify a 3-year contract with the company.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union's (RWDSU) Local 110 reached the decision Thursday. The union represents about 520 workers at the plant.

"I am thrilled to know we will all be going to work tomorrow with the peace of mind of a strong union contract. Over 500 families can sleep well tonight knowing their needed benefits are secure for the next three years," said Tim Sarver who has worked at the plant for more than 37 years. "The strength of our union during these first contract negotiations was extraordinary. I am proud to say that a union contract is now part of every balanced breakfast that comes from our General Mills plant," said Tim Sarver, 37+ year General Mills worker.

During the whole negotiation process, the union said it needed the company to move on four key areas before members could agree to it.

Those areas included protecting the outsourcing of their jobs, no maintenance of their benefits, unfair scheduling and marginal wage increases.

"That is outstanding for a first contract and I am incredibly proud of their tireless work," said RWDSU Vice President Roger Grobstich. "This contract proves that it is possible for General Mills to be a responsible employer in our community, and we're proud to say they now are. The impacts of this contract will reach far beyond the over 500 workers at General Mills; it impacts their 500 families and a large part of our local Cedar Rapids economy. Our union is proud of the committee and we look forward to a productive working relationship with the company for years to come."

Workers will receive an additional six days paid time off, each year for the term of the contract. It also included terms that keep the current three-shift scheduling system and limits the number of temporary employees and adds several new full-time entry-level positions.

The agreement also includes annual wage increases. Workers will also get a ratification bonus.

"Today's ratification vote at General Mills proves yet again that working people can improve their lives when they join together in a union. This win by these 500 RWDSU members tonight adds to our union's long string of strong contract wins for workers in the cereal industry - including at Quaker Oats and Post cereals. The best way to start your morning is with breakfast made by RWDSU union members," said Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

General Mills also released a statement saying the company is pleased employees ratified the contract.

"This contract maintains the operational flexibility that is critical to the plant’s future success," the company said in a statement.