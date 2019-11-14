Union workers expected to ratify new General Mills contract

A workers' union could ratify the new contract with the General Mills plant in Cedar Rapids as soon as today.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union's Local 110 reached a tentative deal with the company last week.

Workers threatened to go on strike after both sides failed to reach an agreement earlier this month.

The union has not released the details of this latest agreement, but in General Mills' previous offer, the union says it did *not include several of its proposals. This included a pay increase, maintaining benefits as well as overtime and premium pay.

More than 500 employees at the General Mills plant in Cedar Rapids are part of the union. They voted to join in Jan. 2019.

