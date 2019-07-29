Union Pacific Big Boy Locomotive 4014 will arrive in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night

The Union Pacific's Big Boy locomotive is making its way to eastern Iowa.

It's marking the 150th anniversary of the completion of the first transcontinental railroad. And the Big Boy is making stops all across the Midwest.

There's been some confusion though regarding where people can actually see the rig in person.

The locomotive stopped in the Chicago area Monday night. It'll make its way to Cedar Rapids Tuesday for an overnight stop. But at this time, railroad officials don't want people to go see it in the city. They expect big crowds at other stops.

Darren Ferreter's love of trains is generational -- going back to his grandfather. He even works with model trains for his job, designing tracks for museums.

He's excited to go see the Union Pacific's Big Boy locomotive number 4014.

"For me it's the eye candy piece of hit and witness and hear the sound of this locomotive."

It'll also help his creativity.

"For my customers, I can adjust those sounds so it'll be fun to get it in my head to adjust those sounds."

He plans to see Big Boy in Wheatland, during a service stop that should take about a half hour. He also plans to go to Des Moines, where people can also take a tour and talk to the crew. He's skipping the stop in Cedar Rapids though.

Which is also what Union Pacific wants people to do, the stop in Cedar Rapids is closed to the public. The locomotive will arrive around 5:15 Tuesday night and leave Wednesday morning.

Authorities remind those that want to see the locomotive in other spots need to stay back at least 25 feet from tracks.

Ferreter is also an officer with the Cedar Rapids area Railfan Association, adding there is a lot of anticipation for this tour.

He says a machine this size has never hit the rails in Iowa before.