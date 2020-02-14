Unexpected Valentine’s Day surprise: Llama-gram delivery

It's Valentine's Day, and while many people are celebrating with flowers and chocolates, a couple of people also spent the day delivering something a little more unusual. This is the first year Kahle Boutte with Prairie Patch Farm has delivered ‘llama-grams.’

Llamas AJ and Ollie on a Valentine's Day Llama-gram delivery (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

Normally, visitors come out to the farm, owned by Kahle and her husband, outside of Shueyville. For Valentine’s Day though, they loaded up their llamas decked out in roses and unicorn horns, to create special Valentine's Day surprises.

Llamas named AJ, which stands for Apple Jack, and Ollie are sharing the love on Valentine's Day. They roll out in an inconspicuous vehicle, the llama-van, and cause a happy scene wherever they go.

The second of six scheduled stops was for Hy-Vee Store Manager Kyle Greenleaf, whose wife sent him the llama-gram.

"This something very unexpected,” Greenleaf said.

Kahle Boutte has loved llamas her whole life.

"They've been a favorite animal of mine forever, and when we left our home in California, and purchased the farm, it was a no-brainer that we had to get llamas. There's a wonderful llama community in Iowa," Boutte said.

From businesses, to homes, this Valentine's Day, the llamas are putting smiles on people's faces. Married couple Nikki and Todd Jones had a llama-gram delivered to their home on Friday.

"Just something unique and different for Valentine's Day,” said Nikki. “They're just super friendly and make people happy."

"It's very unexpected when you're driving by in Marion and you see two llamas," said a neighbor who stopped by to see the animals.

A fun experience that they say sets the bar high for next Valentine’s Day.

"Wait ‘til next year, It will be an elephant," Todd said.

The llama-grams aren't just limited to Valentine's Day.

People can book a visit with Prairie Patch Farm any time, https://www.prairiepatchfarm.com/#/.