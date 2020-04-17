Unemployment rate in Iowa increases to 3.7 percent in March

Iowa's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.7 percent last month.

That's compared to the state's jobless rate of 2.7 percent from a year ago.

The total number of unemployed Iowans increased to 63,500 in March, that's an estimated increase of 14,200 from February (40,800), and an estimated increase of 16,700 from a year ago (46,800).

“The unemployment rate in March only reflects the very beginning of the impact of the substantial increase in unemployment claims we have seen since March 16th, however the more reflective month will be April,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “While there were more unemployed than March 2019, there were 1.67 million Iowans employed last month. The more Iowans who remain employed throughout should help reduce the economic impact and hopefully assist in a faster recovery period when the economy begins to reopen. There are dozens of employers looking for workers now and those who are temporarily unemployed are encouraged to check these out at: www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov”

The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 4.4 percent.