Police: Undocumented immigrant accused of kidnapping 16-year-old girl in Cedar Falls

A man is facing charges after he allegedly kidnapped a 16-year-old and tried to sexually assault her.

According to Cedar Falls police, the 16-year-old girl was babysitting and sitting outside with the child Tuesday afternoon. That's when Saul Santos Vasquez-Martinez, 43, grabbed her and forced her into his home at 708 West 18th Street.

Police said Vasquez-Martinez then forced her into a bedroom and tried to pull down her shirt and put his hands down her pants. She resisted and escaped, running back to the home where she was babysitting.

The teen locked the doors and called for help.

She had minor injuries, police said. The child who was being babysat was not hurt.

Vasquez-Martinez was booked on second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. His bond was set at $500,000.

According to police, Vasquez-Martinez told authorities he was in the country illegally. ICE officials have been contacted.