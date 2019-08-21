Understanding Operation Quickfind

Local authorities have issued four “Operation Quickfinds” in the last week. One of those requests for public help is still missing as of Wednesday evening.

Authorities said it is another tool they can use to ask the public for help.

“Anytime you have a child missing you do your best to get that person back,” Marion Police Officer Tom Daubs.

Daubs said the biggest takeaway is that when an Operation Quickfind is issued, it doesn’t mean the individual is necessarily missing. Instead, they are not where they are supposed to be at that time.

An Amber Alert, on the other hand, is a situation where a child is in danger and investigators believe someone has kidnapped them.

Daubs said all Linn County agencies use Operation Quickfind. Parents or guardians and another officer have to sign off before a Quickfind can be pushed out. Many are children who have run away.

“It’s not necessarily that they were abducted,” Daubs said. “They are not where they are supposed to be and we need help finding them.”

The amount of information required to file a Quickfind is where Daubs said some of the confusion comes in.

“Anytime we ask the parent 'what was the last thing your child was wearing?' they’re usually frantic state trying to figure out the information,” Daubs said. “Any information they have is going to help us.”

A number of national organizations said just getting the picture out in the public makes a difference.

“Telling more people that someone’s missing or someone needs we need to get information to law enforcement it helps,” Sharon Dyer, Community Outreach for A Child is Missing, said.

Officer Daubs stressed that even though Operation Quickfind isn’t the same as an Amber Alert, people should still take them seriously.

“If your loved ones aren’t where they’re supposed to be and you’re going through the effort of calling the local law enforcement, it’s important to you and it’s important for us,” said Daubs.

Daubs said the criteria is very similar in all of the agencies in Linn County.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the person must be a minor or someone who has a disability or mental health disorder. Operation Quickfinds are issued for people that have been missing less than 12 hours but, in special circumstances, police can stretch that time period.