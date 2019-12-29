Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win

LSU offensive guru Steve Ensminger had far more than football on his mind at the Peach Bowl.

LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger watches teams warm up before the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game between LSU and Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. Ensminger's daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, died in a plane crash Saturday in Louisiana on the way to the game. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Ensminger learned before the game his daughter-in-law had been killed in a plane crash in Louisiana. The plane was bound for Atlanta and his son's wife, Carley McCord, planned to attend the game.

Ensminger managed to gather himself to call the game of his career as the Tigers beat No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in the playoff semifinal.

Before the Tigers head to New Orleans to play in the national championship game, Ensminger will seek comfort from family and friends in Baton Rouge.