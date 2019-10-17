The head of the Iowa Corn Growers Association said promises that President Donald Trump made to re-introduce billions of gallons of biofuel into the market are not quite what the Environmental Protection Agency proposed.

Uncertainty over refinery waivers

Three weeks ago, President Trump announced the EPA will not be signing as many waivers for small refineries and will re-introduce about 2.5 billion gallons of biofuels into the market that was lost because of the waivers. On Wednesday the EPA said it will reevaluate its plan. They proposed to re-introduce about half of the lost biofuels and that they would write fewer waivers.

“Reducing the waivers is a good thing, but you had to make a promise and turn right around and slap us in the face is not a good thing,” said Iowa Corn Growers Association President Jim Greif. “We are just infuriated that they promised us one thing and two weeks later they turn around and do the opposite.”

The Executive Dire rector of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said this proposal isn’t just hurting farmers, but refineries as well. Shaw said four Iowa refineries have closed because of the waivers and left hundreds without jobs.

“If we don’t fix the waivers, that number is not going to get smaller,” Shaw said. “It is only going to get bigger.”

Greif said fewer waivers are a silver lining, but asks people to continue to voice their concerns to the EPA about the proposal.

“What was promised and what the EPA actually proposed are two different things,” he said.