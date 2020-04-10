UV index is all about the calendar

The UV index depends only on how much solar radiation is getting to Earth’s surface – that’s it.

On a cool April day like Friday, the UV index is just as high as it was this past Tuesday when highs were soared into the 70s. When it comes to measuring it, the amount of radiation (sunshine) is very similar, meaning the UV index is the same.

However, we do tend to wear less clothing on warmer days compared to cooler days, which means more skin exposure and a higher risk of a sunburn overall. On chillier days, we tend to keep the long sleeves and jeans on, covering plenty of skin. So while the temperature can influence how we dress and how much UV light our bodies receive, the air temperature has nothing to do with determining the UV index itself.

The graph above from the Climate Prediction Center shows the annual UV index from Des Moines in 2017. You can see the curve is based on the calendar and not on the hottest temperatures. Those lower UV values in the warm part of the year are due to thick clouds or rain on those days.