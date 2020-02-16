USS Arizona crew member, Pearl Harbor survivor dies age 97

One of the remaining USS Arizona crew members who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor has died.

Donald Stratton passed away in his sleep at his Colorado Springs home Saturday with his family in attendance. The 97-year-old veteran had been in poor health since contracting pneumonia in October.

Stratton was one of the survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese aerial attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that killed 1,100 Arizona crew members.

Following Stratton's death, Lou Conter and Ken Potts remain the last living members of the Arizona's crew.