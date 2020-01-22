USPS: Snowy weather impacting mail delivery

The United States Postal Service said the recent winter storm and its after-effects are causing issues for mail carriers.

The weather coupled with the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday has contributed to delays.

A spokesperson told KCRG-TV9 several trucks were diverted from delivering into our plants due to poor road conditions, causing delays. Inaccessible roads and mailboxes are making it difficult for workers to make deliveries, as well.

The post office says all delivery should be caught up by the end of the week.

"Our carriers make every attempt possible to safely deliver to every box/address that has mail every day. However, there are times when delivery is not possible due to a blocked box or they are unable to safely make it to the box either on foot or by vehicle due to road, walkway, step and porch conditions," according to a press release from the post office. "All employees understand it is their responsibility to work safely and to report any unsafe conditions to their supervisors. Supervisors have advised carriers that if weather conditions are unsafe, they should curtail delivery and report back to the office. Additionally, with the extreme wind chill as of late, we are requiring carriers to return to the office by specific times each evening as their safety is of utmost importance to USPS."

Postal officials ask customers to help them by removing all snow and ice from walkways, sidewalks, steps, porches and around curbline boxes.

"Clearing snow at least six feet on both sides of curbline mailboxes allows carriers to approach and leave without backing up their vehicles."