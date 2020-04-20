USDA unveils Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture created the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to help farmers and ranchers who are struggling during the ongoing pandemic.

An eastern Iowa farm in an undated file photo. (KCRG File)

It's a $19 billion program. A majority of that money will go toward direct support for agricultural producers, such as when prices and market supply chains are impacted.

John Airy is a farmer in Linn County. He said the markets have been down for about six weeks due to COVID-19. He calls the new assistance program a band-aid on a bad wound.

"Does it help a little bit? Sure. Is it going to be the answer to everything? No way," Airy said. "At the end of the day we need consumption domestically and support internationally."

As part of this new assistance program, the USDA will also buy $3 billion in produce, meat, and dairy products that will eventually be donated non-profits across the country.