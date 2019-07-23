USDA wants to close SNAP automatic eligibility loophole

The USDA on Monday said it's proposing to close a loophole that allows states to make those receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits automatically eligible to participate in the USDA’s SNAP benefits program.

The proposed rule would limit SNAP/TANF automatic eligibility to households receiving "substantial, ongoing TANF-funded benefits aimed at helping families move towards self-sufficiency."

It would fix a loophole that has given SNAP assistance to people who "clearly don’t need it."

"In fact, the depth of this specific flexibility has become so egregious that a millionaire living in Minnesota successfully enrolled in the program simply to highlight the waste of taxpayer money," the USDA said in a release.

The USDA said the proposal would help save billions of dollars and would make sure benefits are going to those who are most in need.

“For too long, this loophole has been used to effectively bypass important eligibility guidelines. Too often, states have misused this flexibility without restraint,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “The American people expect their government to be fair, efficient, and to have integrity – just as they do in their own homes, businesses, and communities. That is why we are changing the rules, preventing abuse of a critical safety net system, so those who need food assistance the most are the only ones who receive it.”

Under the proposal, the USDA said in order for households to be automatically eligible for SNAP, they must receive TANF-funded cash or non-cash benefits valued at a minimum of $50 per month for at least 6 months.

"In addition, non-cash benefits that could convey automatic eligibility would be restricted to subsidized employment, work supports, or childcare," the USDA said.

Click here to learn more about the proposed rule.

The USDA encourages people to comment on the proposal by clicking here. The comment period will be open for 60 days.