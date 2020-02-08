USDA announces beef stick recall after misbranding error

The USDA has announced that Family Traditions Meat Company in Ackley is recalling 270 pounds of meat sticks because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The company says the ingredients include milk, which is not labeled on the product.

The beef sticks come in 3 oz. and 6 oz. sizes saying "Arcadia MEATS SMOKED BEEF STICKS ORIGINAL" with lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620.

The beef sticks were shipped to retailers across the Midwest, including in Iowa.

For questions about the recall, call Family Traditions Meat Company at 641-847-8116.

