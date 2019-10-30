USDA announces hemp production program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it is creating a Domestic Hemp Production Program.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says it is required by the 2018 farm bill, "We are always excited when there are new economic opportunities for our farmers, and we hope the ability to grow hemp will pave the way for new products and markets.”

Later this week an interim final rule will formalize the program and be published in the Federal Register, allowing hemp to be grown under federally-approved plans and also making hemp producers eligible for agricultural programs.

USDA also developed guidelines for sampling and testing procedures that are being issued alongside this rule.

