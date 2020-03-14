US travel ban extends to UK, Ireland; Trump eyes US limits

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington, as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson listen. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

And he says he's considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the coronavirus spread.

Under the restrictions on European travel, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.