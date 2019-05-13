U.S. trade war with China impacts businesses in Cedar Rapids

The trade war between the U.S. and China has caused stocks to take a huge dive.

On Monday, China slapped higher tariffs onto many U-S products. It's retaliation against the U-S raising tariffs on many Chinese imports on Friday. In Iowa, at least one business is keeping a close watch on the markets.

Irontite Products in Cedar Rapids took a big hit last year, due to the trade war. The company's president, Dave Parks, said the business just started to recover. But it could be in limbo again, soon.

A staff of just 25 people helps keep heavy-duty trucks on the road, even as the miles rack up. That's one of Irontite Products business lines.

"Pieces of equipment that are used in rebuilding of engine,” Parks said. “Then we have a line of heavy duty tooling for rebuilding of diesel engines."

Parks said the business was really stable until a little more than a year ago, when the first trade war started under the Trump administration. Irontite relies heavily on the global market, with 45 percent of products going outside the U.S.

"So what happens when you sell capital goods is they delay the decision to purchase,” Parks said.

That loss caused the company to tighten its work week.

"Just companywide we went to a four day work week because business dropped 25 percent."

Coupled with other rising costs.

"Then we saw, randomly, a bunch of people across the board raise prices, like people that make electrical, steel, aluminum,” Parks said.

Parks says business costs and profits became stable at the end of last year, and make for a strong first quarter this year. But he can sense a change again.

So he's already called on his congressional delegation to encourage lawmakers to stop additional tariffs.

"The best for all of Iowa would make a deal with China and move on because uncertainty causes people to not make decisions,” Parks said.

Irontite also manufactures a coolant additive that's found in many auto retailer outlets. Parks said that was the only business product the trade war did not impact.