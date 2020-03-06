US seeks UN backing for Taliban peace deal to end Afghan war

The United States is seeking U.N. Security Council backing for the ambitious peace deal it signed with the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest war and bringing U.S. troops home from Afghanistan.

A revised U.S. draft resolution was obtained Thursday evening by The Associated Press.

The draft would welcome the Feb. 28 announcement of the agreement.

It would also encourage “the sustained support” of the United Nations and international partners for efforts toward peace including the convening of “intra-Afghan negotiations in order to achieve a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire.”

