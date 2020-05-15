US retail sales likely tumbled in April due to pandemic

U.S. retail sales likely plummeted last month as the coronavirus paralyzed the economy, kept away millions of shoppers and threatened the future of stores across the country.

The Commerce Department is expected to report that retail purchases plunged 11.4% from March to April.

That would be the steepest month-to-month fall since the government began keeping such records in 1992. And it would come on top of an 8.4% drop in March.

For a retail sector already reeling from the migration of consumers to online shopping and to app-based delivery services, a back-to-back free-fall in spending poses a grave threat.