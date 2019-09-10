U.S. pork exports beat records

U.S. pork exports reached a record high in July, while beef exports were steady according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Source: Photo- Pixabay (MGN Online)

July pork exports surged to 233,242 metric tons, a 32% jump above what was a record in 2018. With the value now at $623.3 million, up 34%.

Although U.S. pork products faces large tariffs in China, American pork exports to China and Hong Kong contributed a large chunk of the volume.

Beef exports, on the other hand, also went up but by only 1% to 117,842 metric tons.

