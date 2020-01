U.S. manufacturing activity is down to its lowest level in more than a decade.

The sector was hurt by weakening demand and last year's global economic slowdown.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Friday that its manufacturing index dropped to 47.2 in December, from 48.1 in November.

Last month's level was the lowest since June 2009, when the U.S. economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.