US lifts Brazilian beef import ban amid quality concerns

Raw beef will soon be arriving on U.S. shores from Brazil again, a move by the Trump administration that has roiled U.S. beef and food safety groups.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service spokeswoman confirms a 2017 ban on Brazilian imports was lifted Friday.

The agency says Brazil's inspection system is now equivalent to the U.S. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association says it has continued quality concerns. Food safety group Food & Water Watch Action says there's no way for consumers to know if hamburgers contain meat from a country with a checkered food safety history.