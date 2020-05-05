U.S. Youth who vape frequently doubled since 2017

New research says more and more young people are vaping in the U.S.

Researchers published the data in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics. It shows the number of teens 16 to 19-years-old who vape frequently has at least doubled between 2017 and 2019.

The number of kids who ever vaped or smoked also went up. This appears to fall in line with the increased popularity of products like JUUL.

Separate research also came out this week, showing how much peer pressure plays into these statistics.

